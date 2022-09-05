President vows to work for change after Chileans reject new constitution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Santiago, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :President Gabriel Boric vowed to continue working to reform the political landscape after Chileans on Sunday emphatically rejected a proposed new constitution to replace the one adopted during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

With more than 99 percent of votes counted, the reject camp led with almost 62 percent compared to just over 38 percent for those in favor, in a result that exceeded the expectations of the conservative opposition.

Leftist Boric, who supported the new text, accepted the defeat but pledged to "do everything on my part to build a new constituent itinerary." He said the people had demonstrated "that they want and value democracy, they are counting on it to overcome our differences and to progress." He then called on "all political forces to put Chile ahead of any legitimate differences and agree as soon as possible on the deadlines and parameters for a new constitutional process." The result is a far greater margin of victory than was predicted by opinion polls, which had suggested the constitution would be rejected by up to 10 percentage points.

"President Boric: this defeat is also your defeat," said far right leader Jose Antonio Kast, an outspoken admirer of Pinochet who last December lost an election run-off to Boric.

Although celebrating the "defeat for the refounding of Chile," Javier Macaya, president of the conservative UDI party, said his party would fulfil their commitment to work towards a new constitution.

More than 15 million people were eligible to vote in the compulsory election, with polling stations opening at 8:00 am (1200 GMT) and closing 10 hours later.

Social upheaval that began in 2019 provided the impulse to overhaul the constitution, but the 388-article draft proved controversial and often confusing for voters.

The proposed constitution aimed to build a more welfare-based society, boost Indigenous rights and legalize abortion.

In October 2019, protests sprung up mostly in the capital led by students initially angered by a proposed metro fare hike.

Those demonstrations spiraled into wider discontent with the country's neoliberal economic system as well as growing inequality.