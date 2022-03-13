President Xi attends Beijing Winter Paralympics closing ceremony

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games closing ceremony held on Sunday night at the National Stadium.

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons officially declared the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics closed. He also gave a speech on the occasion.

After more than a week of competition on ice and snow, Team China came out on top in the medal count, winning a total of 61 medals, including 18 golds.

Notably, China had claimed its first-ever Winter Paralympic medal just four years ago in PyeongChang.

During the closing ceremony, the Paralympic flag was handed over to the vice mayor of Milan and the mayor of Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Italian cities that will co-host the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games.

New members of the IPC Athletes' Council presented commemorative gifts to representatives of Games volunteers to express gratitude for their efforts and dedication during the games.