President Xi Jinping says China flooding 'extremely severe'

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the deadly flooding in central China's Henan province "extremely severe", state media reported Wednesday, as dams burst and rivers swelled beyond embankments.

"Some reservoirs had their dams burst... causing serious injury, loss of life and property damage. The flood control situation is extremely severe," Xi was quoted as saying, adding events were at a "critical stage".