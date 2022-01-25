President Xi meets with IOC Chief in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday reaffirmed China's commitment to hosting a simple, safe and splendid Winter Olympics for the world.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse here on Tuesday.

Bach arrived in Beijing on Saturday for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, which will open on February 4.

President Xi pointed out that, after more than six years of preparations and now with everything falling into place, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will be held on schedule as promised.

China will honor its commitment to present to the world a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympic Games.

This is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that a comprehensive global sporting event is held as scheduled.

President Xi noted that, in hosting the Olympic Winter Games, China has received support from not only the Chinese people but also the international community.

Nearly 3,000 athletes from about 90 countries and regions will attend this year's Games which includes more events and will produce more gold medals than any previous Games, providing opportunities for more athletes to realize their dreams in Beijing.

By putting the athletes front and center, China is making every effort to ensure sound hardware and software for the Games including venues, facilities and all-round services.

President Xi expressed full confidence in keeping the participants, stakeholders and the Chinese people safe and healthy.

By hosting the Olympic Summer Games Beijing 2008, the Youth Olympic Games Nanjing 2014 and the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, China has awakened the passion for the Olympic Movement in the Chinese people, boosted the development of sports in China, and played an important role in promoting the Olympic spirit around the globe.

President Bach commended the joint efforts by relevant Chinese authorities and the Chinese people which ensured excellent and smooth preparations for the Games, saying that he was impressed by the outstanding venues, thorough COVID-19 countermeasures and advanced concept of sustainability.

He also applauded China's efficiency, determination and dynamism.

Bach thanked China for the hospitality and thoughtful arrangements accorded to the IOC and athletes from around the world.

He expressed full confidence that the strong measures taken by China would ensure the delivery of a safe, smooth and successful Games, a great event that athletes from around the world have all come to Beijing to enjoy.

He said that the Beijing 2022 Games would be the world's best New Year gift to the Chinese people, and wished for a world of greater unity.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Cai Qi and Wang Yi were present at the meeting.