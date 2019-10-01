President Xi says 'no force' can shake the Chinese nation

Beijing, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :President Xi Jinping said "no force" can shake the Chinese nation in a speech Tuesday to mark the opening of celebrations for the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in Beijing.

"There is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation," Xi said, standing alongside party leaders in Tiananmen Square.

"No force that can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation forging ahead."