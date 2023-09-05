President Xi sends congratulatory letter to SCO justice ministers meeting

BEIJING, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory letter to the 10th meeting of judicial ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

Xi Jinping pointed out that since the operation of the meeting of the ministers of justice of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2013, the member states have adhered to and carried forward the "Spirit of Shanghai", supported each other, cooperated sincerely, continuously promoted the construction of the rule of law in various countries, strengthened intergovernmental exchanges and mutual learning in the judicial field, and continued to carry out pragmatic cooperation in the field of legal services.

It has played an important role in firmly maintaining the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law.

Xi Jinping stressed that China attaches great importance to the fundamental role of the rule of law, stabilizing expectations and long-term guarantee, and actively participates in the reform and construction of the global governance system.

China is willing to work with other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to continuously deepen exchanges and cooperation in the fields of law and judicial administration of various countries in the new era, promote the high-quality economic development of various countries in the form of the rule of law, maintain regional peace and stability, and promote the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The 10th meeting of judicial ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries was hosted by the Ministry of Justice and opened in Shanghai on the 5th.