President Xi Sends Congratulatory Message To Lanting Forum

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 09:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World held at the Meet-the-World Lounge in Shanghai.

President Xi pointed out that realizing modernization is a relentless pursuit of the Chinese people since modern times began.

It is also the common aspiration of people of all countries. In pursuing modernization, a country needs to follow certain general patterns. More importantly, it should proceed from its own realities and develop its own features.

After a long and arduous quest, the Communist Party of China has led the entire Chinese nation in finding a development path that suits China's conditions. We are now building a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

China will provide new opportunities for global development with new accomplishments in Chinese modernization, lend new impetus to humanity's search for paths toward modernization and better social systems, and work with all countries to advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World was organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association and the Chinese People Institute of Foreign Affairs and was supported by the Shanghai Municipal People Government.

Representatives of government think tanks and the media from nearly 80 countries participated in the Forum.

