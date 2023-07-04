Open Menu

President Xi Stresses For Synergizing BRI With Development Strategies Of Various Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 06:10 PM

President Xi stresses for synergizing BRI with development strategies of various countries

BEIJING, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed for efforts to better synergize high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with various countries' development strategies and regional cooperation initiatives.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit via video link, he called on members of the SCO family to follow the right direction and enhance their solidarity and mutual trust.

He stressed for strengthening exchanges and mutual learning among countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and fostering closer people-to-people ties.

President Xi said that the harmonious development of diverse civilizations was the vision shared by the people in the region.

While calling upon members of SCO to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security, he said that China was willing to work with all parties to implement the Global Security Initiative, adhere to dialogue and consultation to resolve differences, promote political settlement of international and regional issues and jointly build a shelter for regional security.

President Xi also called for advancing pragmatic cooperation to speed up economic recovery and said that China was willing to work with all parties to implement the Global Development Initiative and adhere to the correct direction of economic globalization.

He urged efforts to oppose protectionism, unilateral sanctions and using national security as a tool for economic coercion, reject attempts to "build walls", decouple or disrupt industrial and supply chains, and strive to make a bigger "pie" of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Efforts should be made to promote synergies between the Belt and Road Initiative and development strategies of various countries, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, accelerate the construction of port infrastructure and regional international logistics corridors and ensure the stability and smoothness of regional industrial chains and supply chains, Xi said.

Noting harmonious development of diverse civilizations is the vision of the people of countries in the region, President Xi said China welcomed all parties to implement the Global Civilization Initiative, promote the coexistence of different civilizations and strengthen people-to-people bonds.

He said that the trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation was unstoppable and underlined the need for SCO countries to strengthen strategic communication and collaboration, advocate dialogue to address differences and promote cooperation to avoid competition.

President Xi also called for respecting each other's core interests and firmly supporting each other in achieving development and revitalization.

