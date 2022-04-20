BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) via video link on Thursday and deliver a keynote speech, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying announced on Wednesday.

The annual conference of BFA will be held on April 20-22 at Boao, in China's Hainan Province, under the theme of "The World in COVID-19 & Beyond: Working Together for Global Development and Shared Future," according to a statement issued by BFA.

"The annual conference will be an on-site occasion supplemented with online links, where delegates from governments, business, academia and media all over the world will gather and discuss the post-pandemic development agenda for Asia and the world, focusing on green development, innovative development, inclusive development and collaborative development, so as to promote international solidarity and cooperation," the statement mentioned.