ULAN BATOR, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) --:The ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) has decided to move its presidential campaign online, by using only online platforms and media amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

"Starting from today, the MPP is suspending any form of election campaigning that could lead to surging COVID-19 infections.

The election campaign will continue only online and in the media in the remaining days," announced Dashzeveg Amarbayasgalan, general secretary of the MPP, on Facebook.

The country's presidential election will be held Wednesday with three candidates registered for the race, namely Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, MPP chairman, Sodnomzundui Erdene, former chairman of the opposition Democratic Party, and Dangaasuren Enkhbat, former legislator.