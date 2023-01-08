Press Release from Business Wire: Alipay+

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2023 | 02:30 PM

HANGZHOU, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Alipay+, a provider of global cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions, is striving to provide cash-free and mobile-friendly travel experiences for Asian tourists in the Chinese mainland, as it seeks to partner with more merchants and enable greater QR code connectivity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230107005009/en/ AlipayHK users are now able to pay for metro rides in Shenzhen using the app the same way they do at home, as China begins to optimize regulations on travel between mainland and Hong Kong.

(Photo: business Wire)Starting from January 8, AlipayHK users can pay for metro rides in Shenzhen using their local app to enhance a seamless travel experience for Hong Kong visitors in the mainland. The service is enabled through joint efforts between Alipay+ and the city's subway operator, following a similar payment system integration with bus operators in major cities across Guangdong province.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

