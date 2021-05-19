UrduPoint.com
Press Release From Business Wire: Esri

Wed 19th May 2021

Press Release from Business Wire: Esri

REDLANDS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced an agreement with the Chamber of Geophysical Engineers of Turkey (CGET), whereby the chamber's members will be entitled to special discounts on training for Esri's ArcGIS software. Now, all geophysical engineers registered in the organization will be able to take ArcGIS training courses, allowing them to qualify as GIS experts to better fulfill the demands of the growing employment market.

CGET is a nonprofit organization that promotes the expert and ethical practice of geophysics in the exploration and development of natural resources, in characterizing the near surface, and in mitigating earth hazards.

Members are involved in groundwater exploration, mineral and petroleum exploration, archaeological research, seismology, and other scientific activities.

CGET has more than 5,000 active members, so it is important to find ways to scale access to the most innovative geospatial technologies for these kinds of professional associations. Sevket Demirbas, president of the Association of Geophysical Engineers, emphasized that today, every geophysical engineer should be proficient in GIS due to the increasing importance of spatial analysis in the field. In 2020, the portion of sales in geospatial technology training derived from professional associations in Turkey amounted to 37 percent.

