UrduPoint.com

Press Release From Business Wire: IEEE

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Press Release from Business Wire: IEEE

PISCATAWAY, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The IEEE Standards Association board of Governors (IEEE SA BOG) took action to update the Patent Policy for IEEE standards development, which will go into effect 01 January 2023.

These updates are intended to improve the clarity of IEEE's standards processes related to patented technologies, while offering more options for stakeholders.

In accordance with IEEE SA's policies and procedures, the following resolutions were approved by consensus without objections by the full IEEE SA BOG.

-- The IEEE SA BOG approved proposed updates to the IEEE SA Standards Board Bylaws, effective 01 January 2023.

-- The IEEE SA BOG approved proposed updates to the IEEE SA Letter of Assurance (LOA) form, effective 01 January 2023.

-- The IEEE SA BOG approved proposed updates to the patent policy FAQs, effective 01 January 2023.

-- For the same IEEE standard, in instances where there is one Submitter of an Accepted LOA under the 2015 policy and another Submitter of an Accepted LOA under a subsequent policy or using the Custom LOA Form Dated 13 June 2019 - Limited, the IEEE SA Board of Governors resolved that neither Submitter shall have a greater right to seek a Prohibitive Order against the other Party.

In such instances, the least restrictive provisions regarding Prohibitive Orders shall apply to both Parties, except to the extent otherwise not permitted by law.

-- The IEEE SA BOG resolved that the Custom LOA Form Dated 13 June 2019 - Limited will no longer be accepted as of 01 January 2023.

About IEEE IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org About the IEEE SA IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) is a collaborative organization where innovators raise the world's standards for technology. IEEE SA provides a globally open, consensus-building environment and platform that empowers people to work together in the development of leading-edge, market-relevant technology standards, and industry solutions shaping a better, safer, and sustainable world.

Related Topics

World Technology Same January June 2015 2019 From Industry

Recent Stories

Suicide attack on Kabul classroom kills 20, mostly ..

Suicide attack on Kabul classroom kills 20, mostly young women

26 minutes ago
 UN agencies making all-out efforts to tackle post ..

UN agencies making all-out efforts to tackle post flood situation in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Not Party to ..

NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Not Party to Conflict in Ukraine

26 minutes ago
 Biden Says Nord Stream Pipeline Incident 'Delibera ..

Biden Says Nord Stream Pipeline Incident 'Deliberate Act of Sabotage,' US Invest ..

26 minutes ago
 Acting VC SMBBMU chairs meeting of Core committee

Acting VC SMBBMU chairs meeting of Core committee

29 minutes ago
 Six drug peddlers arrested from Defence, Clifton

Six drug peddlers arrested from Defence, Clifton

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.