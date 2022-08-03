Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

TOKYO, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :JSR Corporation announced today acceleration of its co-development with SK hynix Inc. to apply Inpria, a JSR company's Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) metal oxide resist (MOR) for manufacturing advanced DRAM chips. Inpria's broadly-patented metal oxide photoresist platform for EUV enables customers to efficiently pattern advanced node device architectures.

Inpria material solutions provide the performance needed to significantly reduce the cost of EUV patterning and are compatible with proven processes and equipment configurations. Inpria's MOR can be applied by a standard spin coating process.

"EUV manufacturing is complex and requires cutting-edge materials," said BK Lee, head of R&D process at SK hynix. "Tin-oxide resists show promise to deliver both on performance and also on lower manufacturing cost for the next generation of state-of-the-art DRAM."