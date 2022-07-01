UrduPoint.com

Press Release From Business Wire: Juniper Networks

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

GAYDON, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the innovation that will power its vision and strategy for Cloud Metro - a new category of solutions for service providers, optimized for metro transformation and sustainable business growth.

Traditional "retro" metro networks are device-centric and are buckling under the extreme scale, agility and experience demands that widespread digital transformation and the advent of 5G services are bringing.

Today's announcement focuses on enabling sustainable business growth, with a series of high-performance networking systems, powered by AI-enabled, cloud-delivered automation, specifically designed to build next generation Cloud Metro infrastructure.

These systems will deliver significantly-reduced natural resource consumption capabilities to help sustain the planet, improved tools and simplified working methods to help sustain over-pressured operations teams, along with embedded service assurance and security capabilities to optimize service experience, all while enabling service providers to sustain profitable business growth.

