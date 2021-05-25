Press Release from Business Wire: MultiBank Group

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :MultiBank Group, World's number 1 forex and CFD broker, reveals record financial figures for 2020. The award-winning financial services company announced gross profit of over US$ 139 million for the year, making an impressive 62% increase from 2019's result of over US$ 85 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005496/en/ MultiBank Group Reveals Record-Breaking Financial Figures for 2020 with an Annual Turnover of over US$ 5 Trillion (Graphic: business Wire) Remarkably, MultiBank Group's annual turnover for 2020 was recorded at over US$ 5 trillion,marking a record-breaking year for the global giant. With figures such as these and consistently robust growth, it is no wonder that MultiBank Group is one of the largest financial derivatives providers worldwide.

The MultiBank Group through its subsidiaries are the most heavily regulated Group through 5 continents with 11 regulators worldwide, setting a high standard for the industry and ensuring unprecedented transparency for its clients.

The Group has continued to see growth across its key metrics year on year which has been underpinned by exceptional performance across its key areas of strategic focus and the dexterity of technology infrastructure.

The MultiBank Group maintains 25 branches worldwide, in Australia, Germany, Austria, Spain, Cyprus, USA, Mexico, UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Vanuatu.

Naser Taher, Chairman of MultiBank Group, says:"2020 was a monumental year to say the least, and I am so proud of these record-breaking financial figures. The results are a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with award winning technologies, platforms, and services, and of course to our fantastic team. The results from 2020 give us continued motivation to keep pushing forward to maintain our strong position in the market. We have high hopes for 2021 and are excited to continue growing as a company."