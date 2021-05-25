UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Press Release From Business Wire: MultiBank Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Press Release from Business Wire: MultiBank Group

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :MultiBank Group, World's number 1 forex and CFD broker, reveals record financial figures for 2020. The award-winning financial services company announced gross profit of over US$ 139 million for the year, making an impressive 62% increase from 2019's result of over US$ 85 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005496/en/ MultiBank Group Reveals Record-Breaking Financial Figures for 2020 with an Annual Turnover of over US$ 5 Trillion (Graphic: business Wire) Remarkably, MultiBank Group's annual turnover for 2020 was recorded at over US$ 5 trillion,marking a record-breaking year for the global giant. With figures such as these and consistently robust growth, it is no wonder that MultiBank Group is one of the largest financial derivatives providers worldwide.

The MultiBank Group through its subsidiaries are the most heavily regulated Group through 5 continents with 11 regulators worldwide, setting a high standard for the industry and ensuring unprecedented transparency for its clients.

The Group has continued to see growth across its key metrics year on year which has been underpinned by exceptional performance across its key areas of strategic focus and the dexterity of technology infrastructure.

The MultiBank Group maintains 25 branches worldwide, in Australia, Germany, Austria, Spain, Cyprus, USA, Mexico, UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Vanuatu.

Naser Taher, Chairman of MultiBank Group, says:"2020 was a monumental year to say the least, and I am so proud of these record-breaking financial figures. The results are a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with award winning technologies, platforms, and services, and of course to our fantastic team. The results from 2020 give us continued motivation to keep pushing forward to maintain our strong position in the market. We have high hopes for 2021 and are excited to continue growing as a company."

Related Topics

USA World Technology Australia Business Turkey China UAE Kuwait Company Germany Hong Kong Singapore Austria Spain South Africa Philippines Cyprus Malaysia Mexico Nigeria Vanuatu Vietnam 2019 2020 Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

43 minutes ago

Barcelona Residents Protesting Against Eviction Cl ..

20 minutes ago

French shares close 0.35 pct higher

20 minutes ago

Russia Puts 2 Ex-Police Officers in Prison for Mai ..

20 minutes ago

Polish Flag Carrier to Avoid Belarusian Airspace A ..

20 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes Accusations Against Russia Over R ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.