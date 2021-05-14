Press Release from Business Wire: SentinelOne

MOUNTAIN VIEW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that Gartner has positioned SentinelOne with the highest score in customer use case C in Gartner's 2021 Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms report1. SentinelOne also received the highest score across all three Critical Capabilities use cases out of the 19 vendors included in the report.

According to Gartner, "Type C organizations typically view technology as an expense or operational necessity and use it as a means to reduce costs." Additionally, Gartner comments, "For EPP, these organizations focus on prevention, rather than on integrated detection and response capabilities and solutions that offer a complement of managed services." "Recognition for this use case is a testament to SentinelOne's ability to offer cost-effective and efficient solutions for enterprises of all types, including those who need to prioritize innovation and capabilities with budget and operational constraints," said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer, SentinelOne. "SentinelOne helps organizations address the cybersecurity talent shortage as well as resource limitations with our AI-powered platform that automates cybersecurity. As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling organizations in industries impacted is one of the many benefits of our technology-driven approach." The Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms is part of the analysis conducted for the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms2 and uses the same data collected during that research period. In conjunction with the report, we believe our ease of use, prevention, managed services and EDR functionality satisfied customer needs to the highest possible degree across all use cases -- use cases A, B, and C.

SentinelOne was also positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

SentinelOne's Singularity Platform encompasses prevention, detection, and response capabilities across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single, completely autonomous platform - using patented behavioral and static AI models to deliver protection with an invisible performance impact. With SentinelOne, organizations scale their cybersecurity with an AI-powered solution that provides transparency into everything that is happening across the network at machine speed and successfully replaces traditional antivirus.

