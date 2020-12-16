Press Release from Business Wire: SGW Global

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICAGO & LONDON & SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :SGW Global (SGW) and Motorola Mobility LLC today announced the signing of a 6-year deal granting SGW Global the exclusive rights to develop and market the Motorola brand of Nursery1 and Personal Audio2 products globally3 from 1 January 2021.

Extending on a partnership that has already existed for more than 10 years, the two companies along with global retail partners, will work closely together to transition from the current range of Nursery and Personal Audio products to new ranges introduced by SGW.

This partnership will also take advantage of the experience, energy and capabilities of both companies to work on design and innovation with the intention of enriching product quality, user experience and audio performance.

"We consider it to be a huge privilege to be associated with the Motorola brand, and having been a licensee of other categories for the past 10 years understand the strength that the brand brings," says Malcolm Paton, Executive Director of SGW Global.

"Motorola's legacy of quality and innovation is second to none and we at SGW will strive to continue and build on that journey. Motorola is instantly recognisable by consumers throughout the world." The agreement will see SGW's consumer electronic portfolio significantly strengthen and unlock worldwide opportunities for the Motorola brand.

"Throughout our long-standing relationship, we have always been impressed with the quality, safety and reliability of SGW products, SGW's compliance with the requirements of the brand licensing program and SGW's dedication to the Motorola brand," said David Carroll, Executive Director of Brand Licensing for Motorola Mobility LLC. "With SGW's leadership, we believe SGW will take Nursery products, and Personal Audio products to a new level and look forward to partnering with SGW on this journey."