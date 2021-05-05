Press Release from Business Wire: World Government Summit

UrduPoint.com
DUBAI, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :A seminal report launched by the World Government Summit Organization (WGS) which highlights 21 critical priorities within five focus areas offers a source of direction for governments as they tackle post-COVID-19 recovery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005573/en/ The new WGS report '21 Priorities for Governments in 2021' identifies five critical priorities in post-pandemic recovery (Photo: AETOSWire) Wealthier economies will shoulder almost half the cost of the COVID-19 crisis, which could reach up to US$3.8 trillion in 2021, the report finds. That, even if developed economies can vaccinate their entire populace and developing economies can reach a 50 percent vaccination rate.

The report says mental health wellness, climate change and women's empowerment are central concerns that will exacerbate if governments do not rebuild in a holistic, proactive manner.

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organization, said: "2020 will be remembered by history as the year of great disruption. While the world was woefully unprepared for the voracity of the virus, 2021 needs to be the year that defines humanity's future and reshape societies to become stronger and more resilient." He added: "With great change comes great opportunity. Valuable lessons emerged over the past year, which we must heed as we recover. Our individual and collective actions as nations have important consequences not only for us, but for our children and the many generations to come after them: we must all be accountable to ourselves and each other.

" With governments' focus trained on the pandemic over the last 18 months, underlying societal issues such as the mental health and climate crises have exacerbated, and could become as problematic as the public health emergency if leaders do not adapt their thinking, the report suggests.

The 21 priorities outlined by the report are broken down into five sections: These five focus areas are: -- Reimagining and Reinforcing Key Public Institutions -- Competing in a Transformed Economy -- Navigating a Transformed Geo-Technical Order -- Repairing the Social Fabric -- Securing the Future Please download the full report here: About WGS: The World Government Summit Organization is a global, neutral, non-profit organization dedicated to shaping the future of governments. The Summit, in its various activities, explores the agenda of the next generation of governments, focusing on harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity.

The World Government Summit Organization operates at the intersection of government and innovation. It functions as a knowledge exchange platform that convenes leaders in the public and private sectors to collaborate with world-renowned experts in creating positive impact for citizens around the world. Including initiatives and events held throughout the year, the World Government Summit holds a flagship annual gathering in Dubai.

