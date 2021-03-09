UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pressure Builds On Palace After Harry And Meghan Racism Claims

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Pressure builds on palace after Harry and Meghan racism claims

London, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain's royal family was under pressure on Tuesday to respond to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's claims of racism, triggering a crisis for the institution not seen since the time of his late mother, Diana.

The couple set off a whirl of speculation about the identity of the senior royal who asked how dark their child's skin would be before he was born.

Meghan, whose mother is black and father is white, also spoke about how she had suicidal thoughts but failed to get any support during her time in the royal family.

The racism claims left interviewer Oprah Winfrey open-mouthed but have so far not led to any official response from Buckingham Palace, which newspapers reported had been left in turmoil.

The Daily Mail, which devoted 25 pages of coverage to the "toxic" claims, headlined its front page "What have they done?" The Times newspaper said Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, wanted more time to consider her reply.

Prince Charles, Harry's father and the heir to the throne, meanwhile visited a Covid-19 vaccination centre at a northwest London church on Tuesday, in his first public appearance since the row erupted.

One worker told him she was from Nigeria, which the prince said he had visited. "Lots of different ethnic groups," he said.

"Do give them my kind regards next time you speak to them."But Charles did not respond to questions about what he thought about the interview.

Related Topics

Wife London Nigeria Church Family From

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

20 minutes ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

24 minutes ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

30 minutes ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

31 minutes ago

Russia reports fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 case ..

35 minutes ago

Emirates boosts services to Maldives, Seychelles

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.