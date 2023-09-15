Pressure eases as Italian island begins migrant transfer to Sicily

(@FahadShabbir)

Lampedusa, Italy, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Thousands of migrants began departing the Italian island of Lampedusa Friday for Sicily, alleviating strain on the hotspot where record recent arrivals equalled the tiny island's population.

Men, women and children lined up in the sun to take buses and vans to the island's port, where some were later seen preparing to board ships to Sicily, where they will be transferred to migrant processing centres.

Lampedusa struggled earlier in the week to cope with a surge of migrants whose numbers peaked at 7,000 people late Wednesday -- the island's local population.

The Italian Red Cross, which has operated Lampedusa's so-called migrant "hotspot" since June, said Friday morning that 700 transfers had already taken place and another 2,500 people were expected to depart the island in the course of the day.

"They continue to arrive, but we are managing them," said Francesca Basile, the organisation's head of migration.

Charity workers and police officers were seen handing out bottles of water and food to migrants waiting for transfer.

Good weather has seen a surge in arrivals across Italy in recent days, with more than 2,000 people arriving Monday, 5,000 people Tuesday, and nearly 3,000 Wednesday, according to the interior ministry.

For many migrants, the first landing is on Lampedusa, located just 90 miles (around 145 kilometres) off the eastern coast of Tunisia.

The surge in arrivals meant that many migrants did not even make it inside the crowded reception centre, built for fewer than 400 people, and were forced to sleep outside on makeshift cots or blankets, while police intervened after scuffles erupted during the distribution of food.

A young African man from Gambia, who gave his name as Omar, was sitting in the shade as he awaited a bus Friday.

"Here is not easy," he told reporters.

"We are so many many here... even to eat food is a problem, there are so many people, when they start to give us food, there are always people, it's a problem," said the man, who said he was hoping to reach his brother in the Netherlands.

"Always fighting, fighting."Omar said he had been travelling for six months before reaching Lampedusa.

"It's not easy," he said, opening a crumpled plastic bag that held a small piece of paper with his family's phone number written on it.