UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prestigious 24 Hours Of Le Mans Postponed Until August

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans postponed until August

Paris, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The 24 Hours of Le Mans has been postponed from its original dates in June until August in the hope fans will be able to attend, organisers announced on Thursday.

The race, which was held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, was scheduled for June 12-13, but has been pushed back until August 21-22.

"Although it was a tough decision to make, it is the right one," Pierre Fillon, president of the automobile Club de l'Ouest, said in a statement.

"Holding the 24 Hours of Le Mans behind closed doors for the second year running would be unthinkable. We are therefore doing all we can to avoid that happening."Former Formula One drivers Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley won the 2020 edition for Toyota.

Related Topics

Le Mans Pierre June August 2020 All From Toyota Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism launches vaccination campaign for em ..

26 minutes ago

UAE, Republic of Korea enhance strategic cooperati ..

41 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways to promote strategic ties

41 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

2 hours ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

2 hours ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.