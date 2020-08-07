UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preston Becomes Latest UK City To Face Virus Lockdown

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Preston becomes latest UK city to face virus lockdown

London, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Preston, in the northwest of England, on Friday became the latest UK town to face a local lockdown due to a reported rise in coronavirus infection rates.

Under the restrictions, which come into force at midnight, people from separate households will be banned from meeting each other at home.

Official figures showed a rolling seven-day rate of new cases of the virus in Preston rose from 20.3 per 100,000 people in the seven days to 27 July, to 32.8 in the seven days to 3 August.

"Government has declared Preston as an 'area of intervention' following a spike of coronavirus cases in the city," said Preston City Council on Twitter.

"The announcement means the city will be subject to additional measures seen elsewhere in the county." Restrictions were placed on Manchester and nearby stretches of northern England last month, as well as the central city of Leicester.

The move in Preston comes as research from advisory group Sage concluded that coronavirus infection rates could be growing across the country.

The reproduction number -- referred to as R -- for the UK is between 0.8 to 1, but Sage indicated it could be higher across England.

At the same time, Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that London would "not hesitate" to extend quarantine restrictions on arrivals into the UK, with speculation that France could join a list of countries which already includes Spain, another favourite destination for British tourists.

"If we need to take action... we will of course not hesitate to do that and we're doing that to protect people's health," he told Sky news on Friday.

On Thursday the UK announced that arrivals from Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas would have to quarantine for 14 days.

dmh/jwp/pma

Related Topics

Twitter France Andorra London Same Leicester Manchester Spain United Kingdom Belgium Bahamas July August From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

33 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

48 minutes ago

NDMA cleans up the Karachi's rainwater drains in f ..

18 minutes ago

Prime Minister launches Rs 5 trillion Ravi Urban D ..

18 minutes ago

Two officers transferred

18 minutes ago

Tiger force day to be celebrated on August 9

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.