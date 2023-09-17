Open Menu

Preston Extend Championship Winning Streak To Five

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2023 | 10:30 AM

London, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Preston extended their blistering start to the season with a fifth successive Championship victory as Plymouth were beaten 2-1 at Deepdale on Saturday.

Duane Holmes gave Preston the perfect start with a first minute goal and Liam Millar doubled their lead before the break.

Ryan Hardie pulled one back for the Pilgrims, but the victory lifted Ryan Lowe's side above Leicester to go top of the table.

Leicester had taken pole position with a 4-1 win at Southampton on Friday.

Ipswich remain third after Conor Chaplin's strike secured a 1-0 win at promoted Sheffield Wednesday, who are still without a win this season.

Norwich sit fourth thanks to Jack Stacey's goal in a 1-0 win against Stoke at Carrow Road.

In the south Wales derby, Cardiff clinched a 2-0 win against bitter rivals Swansea.

Both teams had made poor starts to the season, with Swansea in the relegation zone and Cardiff just above them heading into this weekend.

In front of their vociferous fans, Cardiff eased the pressure on new boss Erol Bulut as two second half goals gave them a first victory over Swansea since 2021.

Beaten in the previous four derbies, Cardiff took the lead when Ollie Tanner curled a fine finish into the far corner after 71 minutes.

Former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey sealed the points with an 86th minute penalty following a foul on Tanner.

Sunderland came from behind to beat 10-man QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road.

Kenneth Paal put QPR ahead, but the hosts were soon reduced to 10 men when Jack Colback was dismissed with a straight red card.

Jack Clarke levelled the score going into half-time and Dan Ballard gave Sunderland the lead in the second half before Abdoullah Ba netted in the 81st minute.

Blackburn piled more misery on lowly Middlesbrough with a 2-1 win at Ewood Park.

Sammie Szmodics' double either side of half-time gave Blackburn the advantage, with Matt Crooks scoring for Middlesbrough, who remain bottom of the table.

At Vicarage Road, Watford beat Birmingham 2-0 after the visitors were reduced to 10 in the 88th minute.

Lee Buchanan was dismissed for a second yellow card, paving the way for Mileta Rajovic and Ryan Andrews to net Watford's late goals.

Huddersfield beat Rotherham 2-0, while Bristol City's clash with West Brom finished goalless.

More Stories From Miscellaneous