UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preston Move Top Of Championship With Win At Charlton

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

Preston move top of Championship with win at Charlton

London, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Preston North End moved to the top of the Championship table as substitute Paul Gallagher's penalty secured a 1-0 win at Charlton on Sunday.

On the eve of the match, Preston had refused bottom-of-the-table Stoke permission to talk to their manager Alex Neil with the Scot reiterating his commitment to the club.

And Neil will continue to target a promotion push rather than a battle to survive as his side moved ahead of Leeds and Swansea at the top of the table on goal difference.

The only goal of a bad-tempered encounter came just before the hour mark when Jason Pearce barged into Jayden Stockley as they challenged for a cross from the left.

Gallagher hammered home the resulting penalty and nearly set up a second moments later when his corner was met by Tom Barkhuizen, who could not turn the ball home.

One goal was enough, though, as Charlton missed their chance to level deep into stoppage time Ben Purrington was unable to force the ball home after Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd flapped at a corner.

kca/dmc

Related Topics

Swansea Stoke Leeds Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

ADNOC celebrates Flag Day

3 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed, World Economic Forum Preside ..

4 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends Fourth Meeting of the ..

4 hours ago

DAFZA welcomes delegation from Enterprise Europe n ..

4 hours ago

Global Future Councils discuss future of technolog ..

4 hours ago

Moahmmed bin Rashid attends Commercial Bank of Dub ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.