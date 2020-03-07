UrduPoint.com
Previous Winners Of The Women's T20 World Cup

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Previous winners of the women's T20 World Cup

Melbourne, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Previous winners of the women's Twenty20 World Cup ahead of the final between Australia and India at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Sunday: 2018 Host nation - West Indies Winner - Australia beat England by eight wickets 2016 Host nation - India Winner - West Indies beat Australia by eight wickets 2014 Host nation - Bangladesh Winner - Australia beat England by six wickets 2012 Host nation - Sri Lanka Winner - Australia beat England by four runs 2010 Host nation - West Indies Winner - Australia beat New Zealand by three runs 2009Host nation - EnglandWinner - England beat New Zealand by six wickets.

