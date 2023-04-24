Price Faisal receives phone call from Qatari PM, minister of Foreign Affairs

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, on Sunday.

The conversation began with both sides exchanging greetings and congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs then praised the successful evacuation of Saudi citizens and nationals of brotherly and friendly countries from the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom and expressed his gratitude for the evacuation of several Qatari citizens and other nationals.

Additionally, the two ministers discussed efforts to stop the military escalation between the conflicting parties in Sudan, put an end to violence, provide the necessary protection for Sudanese civilians, and defuse the escalating tensions in multiple vital locations inside Sudan.