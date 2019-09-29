UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Price Is Right As American Claims Hammer Gold

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

Price is right as American claims hammer gold

Doha, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :DeAnna price of the United States won the gold medal in the women's hammer at the World Championships here Saturday, completing a superb victory after a career ravaged by injury.

The 26-year-old from Missouri took gold with her third throw of the night, launching a 77.54 effort onto the field at the Khalifa Stadium.

Poland's Joanna Fiodorow took silver with a throw of 76.35 while China's Wang Zheng claimed bronze with a best throw of 74.76.

Price looked close to tears after sealing what is comfortably the biggest win of her career.

The American, who has only one kidney, has fought back from a catalogue of injuries over her career including a dislocated shoulder, fractured shoulder blade, torn stomach muscle and torn knee ligaments.

Price is also a passionate advocate for body positivity, hoping to inspire young female athletes of all shapes and sizes.

"Who I am doing it for is to impact female athletes and let them know that you can be any shape and size and still be strong and beautiful," she said in a recent interview. "You get the best of both worlds being the athlete and the girl.

"Society has a way of making you feel that there's still something wrong with what you have versus embracing it. But you can definitely see that mould being broken by just loving who you are."

Related Topics

World China Young Price United States Women Gold Silver Bronze All From Best

Recent Stories

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

1 hour ago

Whatever be cost, Pakistanis not to sit back till ..

1 hour ago

Bourbon Rhode Tug Supply Vessel Sinks Over Heavy S ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister departs for home by commercial flig ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister highlights problems of Kashmiri peo ..

1 hour ago

Hazza Al Mansoori reveals details about his routin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.