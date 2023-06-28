Open Menu

Prices Of China's Edible Agricultural Products Down Last Week

Published June 28, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) --:Prices of China's edible agricultural products fell 0.3 percent last week from the previous week, official data showed Wednesday.

From June 19 to June 25, the wholesale prices of grain and oil fluctuated slightly, with flour and rapeseed oil down 0.5 percent and 0.

4 percent, respectively, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The wholesale prices of rice and soybean oil went up 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while peanut oil prices remained unchanged from the previous week.

Meanwhile, the wholesale prices of pork rose 0.5 percent week on week to 19.41 Yuan (about 2.69 U.S. Dollars) per kilogram, while those of beef and mutton fell 0.7 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

