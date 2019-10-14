Prices of most production goods fall in China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Most production goods monitored by the government posted lower prices in the first 10 days of this month compared with late September, official data showed Monday.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 22 goods saw their prices decline during the period, with 17 posting higher prices and 11 seeing their prices unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Prices of live pigs, mainly used for processing, went up 16.2 percent while liquefied natural gas gained 1.3 percent.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey nearly 1,700 wholesalers and distributors in 24 provinces and regions.