Open Menu

Prigozhin's Death Would Be No Surprise: White House Official

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Prigozhin's death would be no surprise: White House official

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The possible death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash would not be a surprise given his falling out with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a senior White House official said Wednesday.

"We have seen the reports" of the crash, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

"If confirmed, no one should be surprised," she said.

"The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now -- it would seem -- to this."The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the incident, in which a private aircraft plunged to the ground northwest of Moscow.

Prigozhin, who made his privately-controlled Wagner army an elite fighting force in the war on Ukraine but also created enemies in the regular Russian military, was on the aircraft's passenger list, according to Russian state media.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia White House Vladimir Putin Media

Recent Stories

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

1 hour ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

1 hour ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

1 hour ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

2 hours ago
 NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

3 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

3 hours ago
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passenge ..

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russ ..

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to nati ..

Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to national security, modernization e ..

3 hours ago
 Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a press ..

Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a presser focusing on India's moon la ..

3 hours ago
 Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

3 hours ago
 ECP full powers to hold next elections within stip ..

ECP full powers to hold next elections within stipulated time frame: Senator Maq ..

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thur ..

Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thursday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous