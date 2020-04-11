Prim Minister Boris Johnson able to do short walk: Spokesman

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been able to do short walks between the periods of rest, a United Kingdom Government statement on Friday said.

According to Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street, "The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery".

He has spoken to his doctors and thanked the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received, the statement said.

Boris Johnson, moved out of intensive care unit (ICU) on Thursday evening, was said to be in good spirit on Friday, it added.