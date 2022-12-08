UrduPoint.com

Primitive Freshwater Sponges Found In SW China's Nature Reserve

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Primitive freshwater sponges found in SW China's nature reserve

GUIYANG, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A large number of freshwater sponges have been found recently in the Xishui national nature reserve of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

As a simple and primitive creature dating back to about 600 million years ago, the sponge is believed to be a multicellular animal with the very simplest structure. Freshwater sponges are often found in streams, ponds, and lakes.

"The freshwater sponges we uncovered this time have a very simple structure, mainly living on the moss, with no obvious tissue differentiation, no organs and systems," said Luo Kang with the reserve's administration bureau.

It is the reserve's very first time to record the appearance of the species. As all its cells are directly exposed to water, freshwater sponges are very sensitive to water quality changes and demand a high-quality water environment.

The new discovery of the species in the reserve indicates the improving local water quality and progress in local ecological protection efforts, according to Luo.

Related Topics

Water China Moss Progress All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

3 hours ago
 US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambas ..

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia - Spokesman

11 hours ago
 Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's perf ..

Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's performance

11 hours ago
 NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

11 hours ago
 Peru's Castillo dissolves Congress, to name 'emerg ..

Peru's Castillo dissolves Congress, to name 'emergency' govt

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.