Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Patronizes Closing Ceremony Of King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Patronizes Closing Ceremony of King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Saudi Falcons Club (SFC), patronized Wednesday the closing ceremony of King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival in its 5th edition, at the headquarters of SFC in Mulham, north of Riyadh.

Upon entry the main podium, the royal anthem was played, and the ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz and the audience watched a documentary film about the most prominent achievements of the current edition of the festival, which includes the Al-Melwah and Al-Mazayen competitions, for which total prizes amounting to 30 million Saudi Riyals were allocated.

After that, the ceremony of honoring the winners began, as Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud honored the winners of the final runs with King Abdulaziz Cups and Saif (Sword) of the King.

He also honored the sponsors of King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival. The ceremony was attended by a number of princes, senior officials, and those interested in falconry.

