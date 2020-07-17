UrduPoint.com
Prince Andrew's Daughter Beatrice Weds In Private Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

Prince Andrew's daughter Beatrice weds in private ceremony

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Prince Andrew's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice married her businessman fiance on Friday in a private ceremony, after postponing the wedding because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Beatrice, 31, had been due to marry Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, at St James's Palace in central London on May 29.

But the nuptials were on hold and no rescheduled date was given.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple tied the knot in an unannounced ceremony in front of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and a small number of guests.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) on Friday 17th July, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," the royal family said in a statement.

"The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Philip) and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."The queen, 94, and her 99-year-old husband have been self-isolating at the castle west of London because their age puts them in a high-risk category for coronavirus.

Beatrice and her sister Eugenie, 30, are the daughters of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Both attended the ceremony, as did the groom's parents, reports said.

