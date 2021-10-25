UrduPoint.com

Prince Charles To Visit Jordan, Egypt

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:40 PM

Prince Charles to visit Jordan, Egypt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's Prince Charles and wife Camilla are to visit Jordan and Egypt next month on their first major foreign tour since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, aides said on Monday.

The royal couple's November 16-19 visit will start in Jordan, a UK ally whose King Abdullah II has come under pressure over leaks about his offshore wealth and over an alleged coup plot.

The tour comes after the heir to the UK throne visits Glasgow next week for the COP26 climate summit. It will end in Egypt, which will take over the UN climate presidency from Britain next year.

"In this decisive decade for climate action, the next 12 months is therefore expected to see a significant cooperation between the UK and Egypt," said Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to Prince Charles.

"Indeed, both visits will have a major focus on addressing the climate crisis," he said.

In Cairo, Charles and Camilla are due to visit the top Sunni islam cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Yayeb, grand imam of the Al-Azhar mosque and university.

