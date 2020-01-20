Prince Harry focuses on Africa after 'sadness' of royal split

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Prince Harry met visiting African leaders in London on Monday in a clear sign that he intends to continue pursuing his favourite charitable causes on the continent after he leaves the royal fold.

Harry and his wife Meghan -- currently known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- are bowing out entirely from representing the British monarchy, in a crisis that has shaken the centuries-old institution.

He said on Sunday night they did not want to quit their royal duties but reluctantly accepted there was "no other option" if they wanted to cut loose from public funding and seek their own income in pursuit of a more independent life.

Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, who remains sixth in line to the throne, attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, seeming in good spirits as he met the presidents of Malawi and Mozambique, and the Moroccan prime minister.

He also had an informal 20-minute private meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hosted the event. The premier has said the whole country would want wish them all the best for the future.

Africa is close to Harry's heart and several of the patronages he will be able to continue working with relate to the continent.

An aide said the people, culture, wildlife of Africa were a daily source of inspiration and motivation for the prince.

- HRH style dropped - Under their new settlement, Harry and Meghan will no longer represent his grandmother the queen, must give up honorary military appointments and will no longer receive public funds.

The couple will no longer be referred to as his or her royal highness.

"It brings me great sadness that it has come to this," Harry told a London dinner for his Sentebale charity, which helps AIDS orphans in Lesotho, late Sunday.