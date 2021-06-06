UrduPoint.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce Birth Of Daughter

Muhammad Irfan 23 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:40 PM

Los Angeles, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Prince Harry Meghan Markle announced Sunday the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in California after a year of turmoil in Britain's royal family.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," said a statement from the couple.

