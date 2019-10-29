UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prince Harry To Attend Rugby World Cup Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Prince Harry to attend Rugby World Cup final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Britain's Prince Harry will travel to Yokohama to watch England face South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

Harry, 35, is the patron of the Rugby Football Union, the sport's governing body in England.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan recently returned from a visit to southern Africa.

Harry presented the Webb Ellis Cup trophy to New Zealand captain Richie McCaw at the last World Cup final at Twickenham in 2015.

Queen Elizabeth II's grandson also cheered England on from the stands when they won the 2003 World Cup in Sydney, beating hosts Australia in the final.

Buckingham Palace said further details of the prince's visit would be released later this week.

England won through to Saturday's final with a dynamic 19-7 win over New Zealand that ended the All Blacks' eight-year reign as world champions.

South Africa ground out a 19-16 semi-final victory over Wales in a turgid set-piece contest dominated by box-kicks.

rjm/phz/cdw

Related Topics

Africa Football World Australia Visit Wife Sydney Yokohama Wales South Africa 2015 All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

SIAL Middle East to kick off December in Abu Dhab ..

2 hours ago

US, China, Russia Press for Renewed Afghan Peace T ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister stresses for enduring political sol ..

2 hours ago

JUI-F's Azadi March hit Kashmir cause: Asad Umer

2 hours ago

Chilean President Replaces Key Ministers Amid Nati ..

2 hours ago

Reconciliation committee to meet soon to revolve s ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.