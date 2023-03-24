UrduPoint.com

Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport Receives 1st Batch Of Umrah Performers In The Blessed Month Of Ramadan.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport receives 1st Batch of Umrah performers in the blessed month of Ramadan.

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah received on Thursday the first batch of Umrah performers who will perform Umrah rites during the holy month of Ramadan.

Completing the Umrah performers' entry procedures smoothly, the passports directorate confirmed preparedness to receive the Umrah performers.

It asserted the importance of adhering to the regulations and instructions from the moment of arrival until departure.

Related Topics

From Airport Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

9 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to sca ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to scale collective action, innovati ..

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.