Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport receives 1st Batch of Umrah performers in the blessed month of Ramadan.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah received on Thursday the first batch of Umrah performers who will perform Umrah rites during the holy month of Ramadan.

Completing the Umrah performers' entry procedures smoothly, the passports directorate confirmed preparedness to receive the Umrah performers.

It asserted the importance of adhering to the regulations and instructions from the moment of arrival until departure.