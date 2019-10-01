NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman has warned that world oil prices could soar to "unimaginably high levels" if the international community doesn't take a "strong and firm" stance against Iran, but said he preferred a political solution to a military one.

"If the world does not take a strong and firm action to deter Iran we will see further escalations that will threaten world interests," the crown prince told CBS television weekly programme "60 Minutes".

The interview, aired Sunday night, came 15 days after missiles struck the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, disrupting about 50 percent of the country's crude output and 5 percent of global oil supply.

The crown prince then called it an act of war along with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, both of whom accused Iran of being behind the September 14 attacks.

Iran firmly denied any involvement while the Yemeni-based Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the incident.

However, the crown prince said he would prefer a political solution over a military one because the latter would lead to the collapse of the global economy.

"The political and peaceful solution is much better than the military one," he said.

Last week, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told a press conference at UN Headquarters in New York that both the United States and Saudi Arabia asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions.

He met both US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, before which he visited Prince Salman in Saudi Arabia.

"Trump asked me that if we could de-escalate the situation and maybe come up with another deal," Imran Khan had told reporters.

"Yes, we did convey this, and yes, we're trying our best," he had said.

"I immediately spoke to President Rouhani yesterday after the meeting with President Trump. I can't say anything right now more than this except that we're trying and mediating," he had said.