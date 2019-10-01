UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prince Salman Warns Of Skyrocketing Oil Prices If Tensions With Iran Don't Ease; Prefers Political Solution

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 12:31 AM

Prince Salman warns of skyrocketing oil prices If tensions with Iran don't ease; prefers political solution

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman has warned that world oil prices could soar to "unimaginably high levels" if the international community doesn't take a "strong and firm" stance against Iran, but said he preferred a political solution to a military one.

"If the world does not take a strong and firm action to deter Iran we will see further escalations that will threaten world interests," the crown prince told CBS television weekly programme "60 Minutes".

The interview, aired Sunday night, came 15 days after missiles struck the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, disrupting about 50 percent of the country's crude output and 5 percent of global oil supply.

The crown prince then called it an act of war along with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, both of whom accused Iran of being behind the September 14 attacks.

Iran firmly denied any involvement while the Yemeni-based Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the incident.

However, the crown prince said he would prefer a political solution over a military one because the latter would lead to the collapse of the global economy.

"The political and peaceful solution is much better than the military one," he said.

Last week, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told a press conference at UN Headquarters in New York that both the United States and Saudi Arabia asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions.

He met both US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, before which he visited Prince Salman in Saudi Arabia.

"Trump asked me that if we could de-escalate the situation and maybe come up with another deal," Imran Khan had told reporters.

"Yes, we did convey this, and yes, we're trying our best," he had said.

"I immediately spoke to President Rouhani yesterday after the meeting with President Trump. I can't say anything right now more than this except that we're trying and mediating," he had said.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Iran Oil Trump Saudi Lead New York United States Saudi Arabia September Sunday TV Best Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

35 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

51 minutes ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

56 minutes ago

Petroleum prices remain unchanged

1 hour ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

56 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.