Riyadh, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The board of Directors of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF), chaired by the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, has issued a decision appointing Prince Sultan bin Khalid bin Faisal as CEO of Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

on this occasion, Prince Sultan bin Khalid bin Faisal extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and officials, and members of SIDF, hoping for success in achieving the goals and aspirations of SIDF's Board of Directors.

Prince Sultan bin Khalid bin Faisal had previously held high positions in many various fields.