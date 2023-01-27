UrduPoint.com

Prince Sultan Bin Salman Receives Special Advisor For International Rights Of The Disabled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Chairman of the board of Trustees of the King Salman Center for Disability Research received here yesterday the Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Sara Minkara.

During the meeting, they discussed the most important research activities and programs carried out by the Center and the partnerships it holds with many international universities, agencies, and centers specialized in the field of disability research.

The visiting delegation was briefed on many programs concerned with empowering the disabled, integrating them into society, and creating a suitable environment free of obstacles to facilitate their lives and daily activities.

At the end of the visit, the Special Advisor on International Disability Rights expressed her thanks to Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz for his good management of the center and for the great development and progress she witnessed in the field of disability research, which benefits not only the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia but all the world.

