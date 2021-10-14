UrduPoint.com

Prince William Joins Father In Calling For Climate Action

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:50 AM

Prince William joins father in calling for climate action

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's Prince William on Thursday praised his father Charles for being "well ahead of the curve" on climate change, as the pair ramped up pressure ahead of the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow.

"He's had a really rough ride on that, and I think you know he's been proven to being well ahead of the curve, well beyond his time in warning about some of these dangers," William told the BBC.

"But it shouldn't be that there's a third generation now coming along having to ramp it up even more," he added.

"It would be an absolute disaster if (my son) George is sat here talking to you... in like 30 years' time, still saying the same thing, because by then we will be too late." The prince spoke to the BBC ahead of the inaugural Earthshot prize awards ceremony on Sunday, his initiative to honour those working on environmental solutions.

Looking ahead to the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which begins on October 31, William warned world leaders against "clever speak, clever words, but not enough action".

"I want the things that I've enjoyed -- the outdoor life, nature, the environment -- I want that to be there for my children, and not just my children but everyone else's children," he said.

"If we're not careful we're robbing from our children's future through what we do now." Lifelong environmentalist Charles weighed in himself on Monday, saying that he was worried that world leaders would "just talk".

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir, 72, is due to attend events at the two-week summit along with his 95-year-old mother.

The UN summit will try to persuade major developing economies to do more to cut their carbon emissions, and get the rich world to cough up billions more Dollars to help poorer countries adapt to climate change.

"The risks now are so great if you don't make the right move. It'll be catastrophic," said Charles.

"It is already beginning to be catastrophic, because nothing in nature can survive the stress that is created by these extremes of weather," he added.

Charles, whose Highgrove estate in western England has an entirely organic garden and farm, also outlined some of his own actions to reduce his carbon footprint, including cutting down on meat and fish.

In 2008, his office revealed he had converted an Aston Martin car he owns to run on biofuel made from surplus English white wine and whey from cheese manufacturing.

Related Topics

Weather World United Nations Car George Same Glasgow Turkish Lira October Sunday From Aston Martin Billion Prince William

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 239.14 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 239.14 million

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th October 2021

3 hours ago
 New energy economy emerging but not yet quickly en ..

New energy economy emerging but not yet quickly enough to reach net zero by 2050 ..

9 hours ago
 TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart life ..

TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart lifestyle in the UAE at GITEX Tech ..

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Boat Show exhibits latest ..

Abu Dhabi International Boat Show exhibits latest innovations in marine sports

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.