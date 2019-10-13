Prince Willian, Kate Middleton to undertake five-day official visit to Pakistan from Oct 14

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince Willian and Kate Middleton will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from October 14 (Monday) to October 18 (Friday), at the request of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

This will be their Royal Highnesses' first official visit to Pakistan, a UK government statement said.

According to the statement made by Communications Secretary on Royal visit to Pakistan, the Communications Secretary to the Queen Donal McCabe said their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan between Monday 14th and Friday 18th October, at the request of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

According to the statement, whilst the Duke and Duchess's programme will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, it will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation.

It added that from the modern leafy capital Islamabad to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan's rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes.

Throughout the tour, Their Royal Highnesses will visit programmes which empower young people, and organisations that help ensure they have the best possible start in life.

Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the UK's top priorities in Pakistan. The statement further said that Duke and Duchess are looking forward to spending time meeting young Pakistanis and hearing more about their aspirations for the future.

Their Royal Highnesses' programme will also cover how communities in Pakistan are rapidly responding and adapting to the effects of climate change.

This a key area of interest for Their Royal Highnesses; they are keen to learn more about the climate change issues affecting Pakistan and our world, and the positive work being undertaken to combat these challenges.

The official statemet further said that their Royal Highnesses will also learn more about the challenges and opportunities, both of the past and today.

The UK has been a key partner for Pakistan, and The Duke and Duchess will meet UK and Pakistan military personnel who are sharing expertise to improve security.

As with previous overseas visits, The Duke and Duchess have asked that this tour allow them opportunities to meet as many Pakistanis as possible.

Over the course of the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will meet a wide variety of people, including children and young people, leaders from government, business and the charity sector, inspiring conservationists, and well-known cultural figures and sporting stars.

The statement further said that this is the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations. Pakistan hosts one of Britain's largest overseas networks, with the British High Commission in Islamabad being one of the UK's largest diplomatic mission in the world.

The UK's links with Pakistan are extensive, and Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan, the statement said.

Highlighting the upcoming visit of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Chairman United Kingdom Conservative party James Cleverly speaking at a function at Pakistan High Commission recently said that their visit would further demonstrate the strength of Pakistan-UK bilateral relations.

It may be mentioned here that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined His Highness the Aga Khan at a special event organised at the Aga Khan Centre, at Kings Cross London on October 2, ahead of Their Royal Highnesses' official visit to Pakistan from 14-18 October 2019.

Hosted by His Highness the Aga Khan, the event at the Aga Khan Centre celebrated Pakistan's culture and heritage, and the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora to British society.

It was attended by prominent leaders in the arts and culture, business, community development, entertainment, and music from the UK and Pakistan, as well as members of the diplomatic community.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, and the High Commissioner of the UK to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, also attended the event.

The event provided Their Royal Highnesses' an opportunity to meet with individuals whose interests and engagements encompass the wide-ranging relationship between the UK and Pakistan.