UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private Chinese Rocket Maker Raises 1.2 Billion Yuan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Private Chinese rocket maker raises 1.2 billion yuan

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Private Chinese rocket maker LandSpace has completed its series C+ funding worth 1.2 billion Yuan (about 175 million U.S. Dollars), the company announced on Wednesday.

The company has raised a total of 1.8 billion yuan over the past year. The latest round of funding will support the development of the ZQ 2 liquid-propellant carrier rocket, as well as the research and production of medium and large liquid oxygen-methane carrier rockets.

The company will seize market opportunities for the global deployment of satellites, increase investment in research and development, and foster talent to increase its commercial launch capabilities.

Zhang Changwu, founder and CEO of LandSpace, said the company will focus on the demand for commercial satellite launches and enhance the transport capacity of the ZQ series liquid-propellant rockets.

By the end of August, the company had completed hot firing tests for 80-tonne and 10-tonne TQ rocket engines. The ZQ-2 liquid-propellant rocket has undergone a series of ground tests, with key components delivered.

Related Topics

Firing China Company August Market Billion Million Satellites

Recent Stories

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult says Wasim Akram is ..

5 minutes ago

Qureshi urges SCO members to fight against fascist ..

41 minutes ago

Four-story building collapses in Korangi Town

51 minutes ago

Kremlin slams US accusations over Navalny as 'unac ..

35 minutes ago

Kremlin on Conte's Words About Navalny Case Commis ..

35 minutes ago

Five Killed as Protests Erupt in Colombia Over Man ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.