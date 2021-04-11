Private companies in Oman to afford COVID-19 vaccines for staff

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Oman's Health Ministry has allowed the companies operating in the private sector to reserve COVID-19 vaccines for their staff, according to an official from the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

"The companies will have to afford the cost of the vaccine, 20 Omani rials (51 U.S.

Dollars) per person, including all fees for the Pfizer vaccine," the CMA confirmed in instructions to private companies in the sultanate as reported by the Times of Oman on Saturday.

Earlier, Oman's Health Ministry instructed hospitals nationwide to postpone all surgeries as of April 11 due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases until further notice.

So far, Oman officially reported 168,005 confirmed cases, 149,969 recoveries and 1,747 fatalities.