UrduPoint.com

Private Military Group Wagner Opens First Official HQ In Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Private military group Wagner opens first official HQ in Russia

Saint Petersburg, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The previously secretive private military group Wagner on Friday opened its first official headquarters in Russia in the city of Saint Petersburg, AFP journalists said.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who recently confirmed he founded the group whose fighters have been deployed to Ukraine as well as countries in Latin America and Africa, last week announced the opening of the office on his company Concord's social media page.

The shiny glass-fronted multistorey building topped with a big white "Wagner" sign opened on Friday.

People in camouflage clothing were wandering in the grey corridors of the building, looking at an exhibit displaying drones.

"The mission of the PMC Wagner Center is to provide a comfortable environment for generating new ideas to improve Russia's defence capability," Prigozhin said in his statement.

Last month Prigozhin put an end to years of rumours when he acknowledged he founded the group.

For years, the Wagner group has been suspected of playing a role in realising Moscow's overseas ambitions, with the Kremlin denying any links.

The force -- and its leader -- have taken an increasingly prominent role in the Ukraine offensive.

Related Topics

Africa Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Company Petersburg Concord

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

20 minutes ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

20 minutes ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

20 minutes ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

33 minutes ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

33 minutes ago
 G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ba ..

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.