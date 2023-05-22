UrduPoint.com

Private Mission Carrying Saudi Astronauts Launches To ISS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Private mission carrying Saudi astronauts launches to ISS

Cape Canaveral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The second-ever private mission to the International Space Station (ISS), organized by Axiom Space, blasted off from Florida Sunday, carrying the first two Saudi astronauts to travel to the orbiting laboratory.

Rayyanah Barnawi, a breast cancer researcher, is the first Saudi woman to voyage into space and is joined on the mission by fellow Saudi Ali Al-Qarni, a fighter pilot.

The Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) crew took off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in the southern US state of Florida at 5:37 pm (2137 GMT).

The team also includes Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut who will be making her fourth flight to the ISS, and John Shoffner, a businessman from Tennessee who is serving as pilot.

"Thanks for putting your trust in the Falcon 9 team," SpaceX chief enginer Bill Gerstenmaier told the crew minutes after lift-off.

"Hope you enjoyed the ride to space.

Have a great trip on Dragon," he added, referring to the spacecraft. "Welcome home to zero-g, Peggy." The crew is due to spend around 10 days on board the ISS, where they should arrive around 9:25 am Monday.

"Being the first Saudi woman astronaut, representing the region, it's a great pleasure and honor that I'm very happy to carry," said Barnawi at a recent press conference.

She added that, aside from excitement for the research she will carry out on board, she was looking forward to sharing her experience with kids while on the ISS.

"Being able to see their faces when they see astronauts from their own region for the first time is very thrilling," she said.

A career fighter pilot, Al-Qarni said he has "always had the passion of exploring the unknown and just admiring the sky and the stars.""It is a great opportunity for me to pursue this kind of passion that I have, and now maybe just fly among the stars."The mission is not Saudi Arabia's first foray into space.

Related Topics

Saudi Florida Saudi Arabia SpaceX Women Sunday Breast Cancer From

Recent Stories

UAE, Malaysia: Long-standing relations across all ..

UAE, Malaysia: Long-standing relations across all fields

6 hours ago
 Egyptian President, Oman&#039;s Sultan review regi ..

Egyptian President, Oman&#039;s Sultan review regional, international developmen ..

7 hours ago
 Dortmund close in on Bundesliga

Dortmund close in on Bundesliga

7 hours ago
 PL Champions defeat Chelsea, get Etihad title part ..

PL Champions defeat Chelsea, get Etihad title party started

9 hours ago
 Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur light up with ..

Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur light up with UAE flag to mark official vis ..

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia on official visit

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.