Private schools not allowed to charge extra fee: MD BEF

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Managing Director Balochistan Education Foundation (BFF) Prof. Sher Zaman on Tuesday said that Private Educational Institutions (PEI) would not be allowed to charge extra fee.

Prof. Sher Zaman while talking to APP said Balochistan Education Foundation that has been entrusted with the role of Balochistan Educational Institutions Registration and Regulatory Authority (BPEIRRA), has so far resolved 574 complaints where parents have been given relief on excessive fee charged by the PEIs.

He recalled that after promulgation of BPEIRRA Act, a meeting of the Fee Regulatory Committee attended by all District Education Officers of the province framed fee rules pertaining to PEIs.

"Since PEIs run on the fee being charged by the parents and do not have any other income; however, PEI were urged to give concession to poor students and siblings." He noted, "The fee rules framed require PEIs to give concession to siblings studying in the same school with 25% discount on the 2nd child, 50% discount on 3rd child and 75% discount on 4th child." "PEIs were also bound not to increase fee beyond 8% annually and not to charge additional fee from parents," he maintained.

"Private Educational Institutions are bound to follow the BPEIRRA rules," he said and urged the parents to lodge their complaints, in case they are charged with excessive fee and other violations made by the PEIs.

About BEF steps to promote education in Balochistan, MD said, In line with the constitution's Article 25, BEF established 685 community schools in far flung areas of Balochistan where more than 32000 children are getting free education with stationery and other necessary materials.

BEF also established 583 Accelerated Learning Centers (ALPs) in five districts of Balochistan where 12000 girls age 10-15 completed Primary education in 18 months. "70% of these girls later mainstreamed into formal public schools," He further said that BEF is striving hard to get funds from multilateral donors for implementing projects to bring out of school children back to schools.

In addition, BEF submitted a proposal to GoB for allocation of funds for voucher scheme which was meant to give scholarships to poor students. However, the proposal was not approved due to reasons unknown.